Senior Java Engineer – Joburg North – R1.3m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Top-tier fashion software and product development IT company, delivering custom-made solutions for large enterprises as well as dynamic start-ups.

You will be working on projects in the technology and banking industries. This is an awesome opportunity to expand on your coding skills as you tackle complex problems and develop new & improve existing software products that are used in conjunction with online banking solutions. You will be contributing towards the teams’ internal process improvement.

This job is all about collaborative, conceptual problem-solving within a safe, respect-driven development culture. Great company to work for with fantastic offerings.

Requirements:

Apache Camel

js

RabbitMQ

Nginx

Docker Swarm

IMB DB2 (AS400)

Web Methods

GIT

Jenkins

SonarQube

Qualifications

A Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent

The reference number for this position is MK55940 which is a Permanent position based in Joburg-North offering a cost-to-company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Apache Camel

js

RabbitMQ

Nginx

MB DB2 (AS400)

GIT

Jenkins

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position