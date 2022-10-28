Senior Project Manager at Reverside

Job Brief

The main purpose of this position is the management of end-to-end delivery, coordination and implementation of the Data Quality Projects within the Business. This will involve the day to day management of all stakeholders, activities and tasks as they relate to the delivery of the Project, such as the development; implementation; training and initial support portion of these initiatives.

Minimum qualification Required:

• Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role

• Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned

projects in the banking industry

Pre- Requisite requirement

• Previous experience Information/Data Management Projects

• Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business

• Previous experience in engaging and managing cross departmental project.

The following will be an added advantage:

• Professional Project Management Certification

• A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project

Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and / or Prince II

• Good understanding of data management knowledge areas

Skills:

• Customer Service orientation

• A high level of written and spoken English

• Analytical skills

• The ability to compile own presentations and proposals

• Excellent communication and Presentation skills

• Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project

• The ability to work in teams, manage people, resolve conflict(manage different personalities

and frustrations level of self and others

• Ability to work under pressure

• Quality assurance knowledge and skills

• Continuous improvement knowledge and skills

• Project management knowledge and skills

• Project planning knowledge and skills

• Give recommendations and advice based on the status of projects

• Understand and interpret interdependencies of all projects

Qualifications/ Certification:

• A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent

• Formal project management qualification / certification will be an added

Key deliverables:

• Managing multiple projects from inception through to implementation.

• Report on project status to different stakeholders

• Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects

• Apply strategy processes, design and execution.

• Produce project management plans that includes scope, quality, risk, time, cost, HR,

procurement, integration and communication, and to ensure that these are regularly

updated and maintained.

• Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses

according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget

and according to specification and quality standards

• Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced,

approved and distributed.

• Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers

• Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities

for the delivery of project outputs.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Senior Project Manager

Sales

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

