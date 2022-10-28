Specialist: Data Analytics

Our client – Interfront (a global technology solutions provider that solely focuses on the Customs and Border Management business sphere) – is looking for a Senior Specialist in Data Analytics to join their team of data specialists.

ROLE PURPOSE:



To analyze (using data science methods) and provide expert advice with regards to data analytics in order to achieve business objectives.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:



Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 8)

AND 8-10 years’ experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science,

Of which 3-4 years is at an operational specialist level

OR

Senior Certificate (NQF 4)

AND 15 years in experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science,

Of which 3-4 years is at an operational specialist level

Desired Skills:

Data Analytics

Data Science

Data Engineering

Business Intelligence

SQL and SAS

Learn more/Apply for this position