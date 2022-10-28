Specialist: Data Analytics – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client – Interfront (a global technology solutions provider that solely focuses on the Customs and Border Management business sphere) – is looking for a Senior Specialist in Data Analytics to join their team of data specialists.
ROLE PURPOSE:
To analyze (using data science methods) and provide expert advice with regards to data analytics in order to achieve business objectives.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications & Experience:
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 8)
- AND 8-10 years’ experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science,
- Of which 3-4 years is at an operational specialist level
OR
- Senior Certificate (NQF 4)
- AND 15 years in experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science,
- Of which 3-4 years is at an operational specialist level
Desired Skills:
- Data Analytics
- Data Science
- Data Engineering
- Business Intelligence
- SQL and SAS