Systems Analyst contract role working on Agile Methodologies
- Degree in BCom Informatics or BSc. Computer Science.
- Minimum 3-years experience as a Systems Analyst.
- Prior experience with WhatsApp API would be advantageous.
- Technical Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using UML to produce low-level technical requirements and design (data, integration, business logic).
- Strong technical writing skills.
- Strong communication (written and verbal).
- Solution-driven
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- Systems Analyst
