Systems Analyst – Gauteng Turffontein

Oct 28, 2022

Systems Analyst contract role working on Agile Methodologies

  • Degree in BCom Informatics or BSc. Computer Science.
  • Minimum 3-years experience as a Systems Analyst.
  • Prior experience with WhatsApp API would be advantageous.
  • Technical Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using UML to produce low-level technical requirements and design (data, integration, business logic).
  • Strong technical writing skills.
  • Strong communication (written and verbal).
  • Solution-driven

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • Systems Analyst
  • Solution-driven

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.