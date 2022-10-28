Systems Engineer

This role is eligible for the Corporate Office Dual Workplace Arrangement. This new way of work introduces a hybrid working model for our clients’ employees. Eligible employees will be required to be in the office for two scheduled days a week and the other three days will be worked from home.

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB

To manage and monitor all installed ICT systems and infrastructure.

KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS

To build, manage and monitor Infrastructure and Operations services, and cloud-based services within the ICT engineering environment

To manage incidents and ticket request within ICT engineering environment

To manage and mitigate ICT risks

To ensure process and system improvement within ICT engineering environment

To update and maintain Support Procedures within the ICT engineering environment

To manage stakeholder relations and client service within ICT

REQUIRED EDUCATION

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

A current Microsoft and/or Linux qualification

DESIRED EDUCATION

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

ESSENTIAL MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

At least 3 years’ experience in an IT operations environment

DESIRED EXPERIENCE

5 years’ experience in an IT Operations environment

REQUIRED JOB SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

Network infrastructure, Intel based servers and Microsoft Back-office applications

Strong understanding of high availability and load balancing across different technologies

Windows Server 2008 R2 – Windows server 2019

Strong understanding of cloud-based services and infrastructure

Desired Skills:

System Engineer

