Systems Engineer

Oct 28, 2022

This role is eligible for the Corporate Office Dual Workplace Arrangement. This new way of work introduces a hybrid working model for our clients’ employees. Eligible employees will be required to be in the office for two scheduled days a week and the other three days will be worked from home.

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB
To manage and monitor all installed ICT systems and infrastructure.

KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS

  • To build, manage and monitor Infrastructure and Operations services, and cloud-based services within the ICT engineering environment
  • To manage incidents and ticket request within ICT engineering environment
  • To manage and mitigate ICT risks
  • To ensure process and system improvement within ICT engineering environment
  • To update and maintain Support Procedures within the ICT engineering environment
  • To manage stakeholder relations and client service within ICT

REQUIRED EDUCATION
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

  • A current Microsoft and/or Linux qualification

DESIRED EDUCATION

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
ESSENTIAL MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

  • At least 3 years’ experience in an IT operations environment

DESIRED EXPERIENCE

  • 5 years’ experience in an IT Operations environment

REQUIRED JOB SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

  • Network infrastructure, Intel based servers and Microsoft Back-office applications
  • Strong understanding of high availability and load balancing across different technologies
  • Windows Server 2008 R2 – Windows server 2019
  • Strong understanding of cloud-based services and infrastructure

Desired Skills:

  • System Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.