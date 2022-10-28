Systems Engineer

This role is eligible for the Corporate Office Dual Workplace Arrangement. This new way of work introduces a hybrid working model for our clients’ employees. Eligible employees will be required to be in the office for two scheduled days a week and the other three days will be worked from home.
MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB
To manage and monitor all installed ICT systems and infrastructure.
KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS
- To build, manage and monitor Infrastructure and Operations services, and cloud-based services within the ICT engineering environment
- To manage incidents and ticket request within ICT engineering environment
- To manage and mitigate ICT risks
- To ensure process and system improvement within ICT engineering environment
- To update and maintain Support Procedures within the ICT engineering environment
- To manage stakeholder relations and client service within ICT
REQUIRED EDUCATION
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION
- A current Microsoft and/or Linux qualification
DESIRED EDUCATION
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
ESSENTIAL MINIMUM EXPERIENCE
- At least 3 years’ experience in an IT operations environment
DESIRED EXPERIENCE
- 5 years’ experience in an IT Operations environment
REQUIRED JOB SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE
- Network infrastructure, Intel based servers and Microsoft Back-office applications
- Strong understanding of high availability and load balancing across different technologies
- Windows Server 2008 R2 – Windows server 2019
- Strong understanding of cloud-based services and infrastructure
Desired Skills:
- System Engineer