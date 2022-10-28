Telkom launches national 5G network

Telkom has launched its 5G network, in partnership with Huawei.

The next-generation network is expected to open up new opportunities for smart cities, businesses, healthcare, manufacturing and autonomous vehicles.

Manufacturing makes up close to 12% of South Africa’s GDP, there’s a solid case to make regarding the value of 5G in transforming business models. 5G offers manufacturers the chance to build smart operations and truly take advantage of technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, augmented reality for troubleshooting, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“Although 5G stands head and shoulders above 4G and LTE through faster and more reliable connection it provides, however it was critical for us to make sure that our existing 4G ecosystem remains strong whilst introducing 5G into the market,” says Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer and Business.

In the past 24 months, Telkom has built its 5G network capacity to one with a national footprint. “At launch Telkom will primarily focus on providing superfast 5G Fixed Wireless Access solutions, as the demand for mobile 5G increases, we will supplement this with suitable mobile propositions,” Siyo says. “We are excited to offer our consumers even faster internet speeds that will greatly enhance their home and business digital experiences through the improved network responsiveness.

“The 5G network supplements our current connectivity ecosystem offering a diversity of connectivity solutions and improved network responsiveness. “5G is the next frontier of technological innovation and we are excited to bring this technology to the fingertips of all South Africans to realise the potential of a fully connected world.”

Telkom and Huawei will embark on regional 5G experiences to provide an opportunity for consumers to witness the impact of 5G and how it can ‘unlimit’ their world of connectivity.

“5G, with its ultra-high-speed and low-latency, will support new services for South African consumers, like online AR/VR gaming and UHD streaming; it will also enable businesses with cloud and AI technologies,” says Fortune Wang, director of Huawei South Africa, Carrier Business. “Huawei, as Telkom’s, strategic partner, will not only help to build 5G networks but is also committed to supporting Telkom achieve business success in the 5G era. We look forward to creating opportunities for consumers and business, beyond connectivity, into intelligent digital services.”