Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Test Analyst for their Mainframe team to join them on an independent contract basis
Hybrid work Model
Job purpose
The Test Analyst in the Mainframe Services team is responsible for setting up the relevant documentation to identify and define the required tests (test plan and test matrix), preparing test data in all the different environments, executing the test conditions to verify the results in the different stages of testing whilst carefully monitoring test coverage to evaluate the overall quality experienced.
Key Outcomes
The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Test Analyst:
- Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
- Liaise with business and/or technical representatives to guarantee high quality outcomes
- Determine the impact of integration test analysis
- Define appropriate tests required
- Gather and manage test data
- Set up/adjust test plans for all types of testing (e.g. system/performance/regression/integration testing)
- Prepare comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
- Perform defect logging and reporting
- Post implementation production support (after care)
- Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team
Qualifications and experience
- ISTQB Foundation Certificate and/or other relevant qualification/experience would be an advantage
- 5+ years related experience in Mainframe Software Testing/Quality Assurance
- Solid understanding of Software testing techniques (black box and white box testing)
- Strong knowledge and experience in DB2 SQL and JCL (highly desired)
- Technical knowledge (COBOL, DB2)and solid experience in Mainframe Application testing would be to your advantage
- Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (scrum)
- Active participation in team to improve the testing process/define the team’s test strategy
- Understanding of common software failures and faults
- Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage
- Automated testing experience would be an advantage
Competencies
- Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, and a passion for working in a highly collaborative environment
- Innovative thinking
- Attention to detail
- Ability to perform well under pressure
- Sound decision-making skills
- Strong planning and organising skills
- Contributing to team success
- Building relationships
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to stay focussed while under pressure
- Professional work standards
- Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
- Is accountable for own actions
- Honesty, integrity and respect
Desired Skills:
- Cobol
- Tester
- QA
- Mainframe
- DB2
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric