UI UX Designer at Tyrepro

The opportunity that awaits you:

If you are looking for growth and a place to secure your future with a fast-growing team. This opportunity is for you!!

This is South Africa’s leading solution provider in its sector, and they are looking for someone who is a process-driver and seeking growth to join their growing environment. This person will primarily be responsible for putting processes in place, working with product managers and engineers in order to analyse and evaluate matters together. This is an organisation that prioritises collaborative efforts and providing excellent service.

Your key responsibilities:

As a UI and UX Product Designer your responsibilities will include but not be limited to designing user interfaces. Identifying problems to be solved, code SASS and CSS if the need arises. The successful candidate needs to be a quick learner as well as being able to bring the necessary skills to the table.

Our required expertise:

Relevant qualification e.g Diploma, BSc, Java Developer certificates, etc.

3-6 years in a familiar role

Familiarity with MySQL and NoSQL

Complete development life cycle understanding

Desired Skills:

CSS

SASS

Adobe

