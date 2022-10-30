Android Mobile Developer

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.
We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.
Requirements
- 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
- At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)
- Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
- Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles
- Experience with Fragments.
- Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing [URL Removed] Skills
- Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
- Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)
- Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)
- Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
- Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
- Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
- Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium
- Any iOS native development experience
What can we offer you?
- Great modern offices in central Cape Town with views of both Table mountain and the ocean
- Big kitchen with multiple coffee and vending machines (cause all developers love their coffee right ?!)
- Have a drink with us every Thursday at our onsite Drink-a-lot bar
- Pool and Table tennis tables
- Free parking space provided for all staff
- Your birthday as a day off on us!
- Your choice of laptop and desk equipment
The Environment:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, its all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
Desired Skills:
- Android
- mobile
- Android Development
- ios