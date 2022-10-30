Capital Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Exciting opportunity! EE Position! A well established financial services provider is seeking to employ a Capital Analyst based in Centurion who wil report to the Head of Capital Management.

Duties includes

Implementing and maintaining the Group Capital Management framework that includes, capital allocation, capital performance metrics

Return on Equity,/Return on Capital and guidelines.

Involved in the development, implementation and maintenance of the Group Capital Plan, including capital projections and capital sources planning

Capital modeling and quantification of the impact of the capital management activities on the regulatory solvency position.

Involved in enhancing the efficient the use of the group’s balance sheet to support product strategy

Provide analysis and input into capital management decisions and reporting

Analysis and modelling of the credit rating scorecard/ analysis of the impact of the business activities on the credit rating scorecard.

Engage with internal / external stakeholders on capital management matters

Requirements:

Honours degree (minimum) in quantitative fields (Actuarial Science, Statistics, Econometrics or Financial Mathematics). CA (SA), CFA or FRM will also be considered.

2-5 years’ experience in a Financial services (banking, insurance or asset management), preferably in a treasury and/or capital management.

If you meet all the requirements, then apply now!

