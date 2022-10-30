Capital Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Exciting opportunity! EE Position! A well established financial services provider is seeking to employ a Capital Analyst based in Centurion who wil report to the Head of Capital Management.
Duties includes
- Implementing and maintaining the Group Capital Management framework that includes, capital allocation, capital performance metrics
- Return on Equity,/Return on Capital and guidelines.
- Involved in the development, implementation and maintenance of the Group Capital Plan, including capital projections and capital sources planning
- Capital modeling and quantification of the impact of the capital management activities on the regulatory solvency position.
- Involved in enhancing the efficient the use of the group’s balance sheet to support product strategy
- Provide analysis and input into capital management decisions and reporting
- Analysis and modelling of the credit rating scorecard/ analysis of the impact of the business activities on the credit rating scorecard.
- Engage with internal / external stakeholders on capital management matters
Requirements:
- Honours degree (minimum) in quantitative fields (Actuarial Science, Statistics, Econometrics or Financial Mathematics). CA (SA), CFA or FRM will also be considered.
- 2-5 years’ experience in a Financial services (banking, insurance or asset management), preferably in a treasury and/or capital management.
If you meet all the requirements, then apply now!
