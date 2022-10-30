Capital Analyst

Oct 30, 2022

Exciting opportunity! EE Position! A well established financial services provider is seeking to employ a Capital Analyst based in Centurion who wil report to the Head of Capital Management.

Duties includes

  • Implementing and maintaining the Group Capital Management framework that includes, capital allocation, capital performance metrics
  • Return on Equity,/Return on Capital and guidelines.
  • Involved in the development, implementation and maintenance of the Group Capital Plan, including capital projections and capital sources planning
  • Capital modeling and quantification of the impact of the capital management activities on the regulatory solvency position.
  • Involved in enhancing the efficient the use of the group’s balance sheet to support product strategy
  • Provide analysis and input into capital management decisions and reporting
  • Analysis and modelling of the credit rating scorecard/ analysis of the impact of the business activities on the credit rating scorecard.
  • Engage with internal / external stakeholders on capital management matters

Requirements:

  • Honours degree (minimum) in quantitative fields (Actuarial Science, Statistics, Econometrics or Financial Mathematics). CA (SA), CFA or FRM will also be considered.
  • 2-5 years’ experience in a Financial services (banking, insurance or asset management), preferably in a treasury and/or capital management.

