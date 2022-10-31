BI Manager

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a BI Manager to manage all aspects of a BI Team to enable the analytical services across Enterprise and deploy and operationalise analytical projects, as requested and prioritised by the business, in

line with both the business and Information Technology strategies.

Experience

2+ years in managing teams

Experience across cross-functional teams

5+ years IT related experience/Data analytics experience preferred



Technical Competencies

Strategic planning

Performance management

Staff resource planning

Employee training/development

Agile Concepts

Data analysis (SQL and Hanna)

Change management

Principles of project management

Business writing skills

Software Development

Disaster Recovery & Business continuity standards

Architecture Modeling

Data modelling tool

Engineering

VBA

Desired Skills:

Agile

SQL

VBA

DAta Analytics

