BI Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

To manage all aspects of a BI Team to enable the analytical services across Enterprise and deploy and operationalise analytical projects, as requested and prioritised by the business, in line with both the business and Information Technology strategies. Also manages performance and development of others.

• Ensure work outputs are timely and of the highest quality and in conformance to standards in line with best practices

• Constantly look for opportunities to drive efficiencies and savings

• Ensure all stakeholder needs are met and understood through regular engagements

• Build and maintain of effective stakeholder relationships and establish credibility

• Function as Data analytics ambassador into business to ensure effective buy in

• Deliver great customer service through data driven insights

• Review staff work execution through performance management of staff

• Execute additional responsibilities as required

• Ensure team effectiveness through management of interpersonal relationships within own and across other teams

• Ensure successful achievement of tasks and projects by directing staff as appropriate

• Improve team effectiveness year on year

• Ensure task delivery by working on multiple projects simultaneously through effective resource management

• Ensure successful delivery of divisional goals

• Drive productivity improvement by making quality decisions

• Prepare documentation and complete administrative tasks required

• Mitigate risks by meeting audit requirements

• Ensure appropriate change management takes place

• Manage performance of staff by implementing performance agreements,

• Mentor and coach staff on identified performance gaps

• Tailor development needs as identified to ensure that business unit stays abreast in Data management field of expertise and deliver on the expectations from stakeholders.

• Create environment of teamwork

• Build capability of self and staff by identifying current and future training and development needs.

• Recruiting and managing talent to ensure an environment for optimal performance is created.

• Managing adherence to compliance

• Supply feedback to system owners on anomalies process errors etc. .

• Conduct operational management ito systems and SLA’s

• Manage and mitigate business risk to ensure business continuity

• Drive business objectives and value through data products

• Drive efficiencies and standards through self service

• Consult with business on business strategy supporting them utilising their data assists

• Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

• Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise

• Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities

• Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Desired Skills:

BI

Manager

data analytics

Learn more/Apply for this position