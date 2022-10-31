BI Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a BI Manager to manage all aspects of a BI Team to enable the analytical services across Enterprise and deploy and operationalise analytical projects, as requested and prioritised by the business, in
line with both the business and Information Technology strategies.
Experience
- 2+ years in managing teams
- Experience across cross-functional teams
- 5+ years IT related experience/Data analytics experience preferred
Technical Competencies
- Strategic planning
- Performance management
- Staff resource planning
- Employee training/development
- Agile Concepts
- Data analysis (SQL and Hanna)
- Change management
- Principles of project management
- Business writing skills
- Software Development
- Disaster Recovery & Business continuity standards
- Architecture Modeling
- Data modelling tool
- Engineering
- VBA
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- SQL
- VBA
- DAta Analytics