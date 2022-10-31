Business Analyst

Oct 31, 2022

We are looking for a Business Analyst with a minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience.

  • 3-year degree in IT / Business / Engineering

  • minimum of 3 – 5 years Business Analysis

  • Financial Services experience (Fintech)

  • Business Lending experience

  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

  • Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

  • Performing requirements analysis.

  • Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

  • Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

  • Managing competing resources and priorities.

  • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

  • Product BA

  • Takes ownership

  • Works in an unstructured environment

  • Not micro-managed

  • Comfortable to work under pressure

  • Work on a new product

  • Be proactive and set-up meetings etc.

  • Personality is key – outgoing and extravert

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

