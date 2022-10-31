We are looking for a Business Analyst with a minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience.
- 3-year degree in IT / Business / Engineering
- minimum of 3 – 5 years Business Analysis
- Financial Services experience (Fintech)
- Business Lending experience
- Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
- Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
- Performing requirements analysis.
- Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.
- Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
- Managing competing resources and priorities.
- Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
- Product BA
- Takes ownership
- Works in an unstructured environment
- Not micro-managed
- Comfortable to work under pressure
- Work on a new product
- Be proactive and set-up meetings etc.
- Personality is key – outgoing and extravert
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML