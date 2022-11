Business Analyst at Salt

My client are an innovative and disruptive technology company. They are looking an experienced BA to join their team on a project in the Financial Services space.

Key Accountabilities:

âû€” Drive identification of requirements across business units and identify substandard systems processes through evaluation of real-time data

âû€” Serve as a thought leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems prototypes that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels

âû€” Create and implement precise management plans for every project, with attention to transparent communication at all levels

âû€” Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance at every stage of systems development

âû€” Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability

âû€” Partner with other stakeholder teams across business units to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with production, managerial, and executive teams

âû€” Evaluate, analyze, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes, including the delivery of monthly status reports to all appropriate parties

âû€” Write and update internal and external documentation, and formally initiate and deliver requirements and documentation

âû€” Conduct daily systems analytics to maximize effectiveness and troubleshoot problems

âû€” Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimized systems integration, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations

Requirements:

âû€” Relevant Qualification

âû€” 3+ years’ experience within the financial services industry (Banking)

âû€” 5+ years of proven experience in an analytics and systems development capacity

âû€” Proven analytical abilities

âû€” Practical experience generating process documentation and reports

âû€” Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

Salt is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

Salt SA

Learn more/Apply for this position