Business Analyst at Salt – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client is a financial services provider that is empowering those across Subsaharan Africa with access to short, accessible loans.
You should have a strong understanding of data and data analysis, playing a key role in understanding problems that customers are facing by using your data analysis skills.
You will work in a cross-functional Product Team alongside product owners, software engineers, designers, data analysts, quality assurance specialists as well the marketing, operations and credit teams. The teams are small and hands-on, allowing you to truly own and innovate alongside experienced team members.
This role is based in Cape Town with hybrid and remote working options available. Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role:
Conduct and coordinate workshops with business to gather detailed user requirements following the AGILE methodology
Translate client/user requirements into highly specified project briefs and user stories
Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability
Draw up proposals for modified or replacement systems and present to relevant parties
Work closely together with software developers, quality analysts, data analysts and a variety of end-users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
Oversee the implementation of the new systems or enhancements
Continuously ensure that tasks and projects are completed within deadlines and that any rework is limited
Work on different projects in different teams across systems and business landscape
Type of person we’re looking for:
Self-starter, entrepreneurial with high ownership and accountability
Clear communicator both verbally and in your writing
Motivated by the opportunity to improve the lives of the users
Have a deep and unrelenting customer focus
Thrive in a collaborative environment involving different stakeholders and subject matter experts
Creative product thinker who loves collaborating across the company with engineering, analytics, marketing, design, and sales
Obsess about continuous product improvement and can optimize for shipping a portfolio of small, medium and large releases beyond just shipping new products
Take an evidence-based and data-driven approach to making decisions
Benefits:
Provident Fund and Risk cover (included in your CTC)
We offer a flexible working arrangement
We support your professional development through coaching, short courses and bursaries
Employee wellness and support
Employee discount on products
Skills and Experience required:
Business analysis, data analysis, computer science, software engineering or data science experience
3+ years experience requirements and data analysis in the software product space
Based in South Africa
National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science advantageous
Financial services, fintech experience is advantageous
Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
About The Employer:
Salt SA