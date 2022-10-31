Business Analyst at Salt – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client is a financial services provider that is empowering those across Subsaharan Africa with access to short, accessible loans.

You should have a strong understanding of data and data analysis, playing a key role in understanding problems that customers are facing by using your data analysis skills.

You will work in a cross-functional Product Team alongside product owners, software engineers, designers, data analysts, quality assurance specialists as well the marketing, operations and credit teams. The teams are small and hands-on, allowing you to truly own and innovate alongside experienced team members.

This role is based in Cape Town with hybrid and remote working options available. Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role:

Conduct and coordinate workshops with business to gather detailed user requirements following the AGILE methodology

Translate client/user requirements into highly specified project briefs and user stories

Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability

Draw up proposals for modified or replacement systems and present to relevant parties

Work closely together with software developers, quality analysts, data analysts and a variety of end-users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Oversee the implementation of the new systems or enhancements

Continuously ensure that tasks and projects are completed within deadlines and that any rework is limited

Work on different projects in different teams across systems and business landscape

Type of person we’re looking for:

Self-starter, entrepreneurial with high ownership and accountability

Clear communicator both verbally and in your writing

Motivated by the opportunity to improve the lives of the users

Have a deep and unrelenting customer focus

Thrive in a collaborative environment involving different stakeholders and subject matter experts

Creative product thinker who loves collaborating across the company with engineering, analytics, marketing, design, and sales

Obsess about continuous product improvement and can optimize for shipping a portfolio of small, medium and large releases beyond just shipping new products

Take an evidence-based and data-driven approach to making decisions

Benefits:

Provident Fund and Risk cover (included in your CTC)

We offer a flexible working arrangement

We support your professional development through coaching, short courses and bursaries

Employee wellness and support

Employee discount on products

Skills and Experience required:

Business analysis, data analysis, computer science, software engineering or data science experience

3+ years experience requirements and data analysis in the software product space

Based in South Africa

National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science advantageous

Financial services, fintech experience is advantageous

About The Employer:

Salt SA

