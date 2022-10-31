Business Analyst: ERP – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for Senior Business Analyst with experience in working with ERP systems such as SAP / Oracle as well as in a Finance systems / Finance environment.
Key Responsibilities:
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
- Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems
- Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
- Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution
- Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change
Experience:
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
- At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Basic project management experience
- Worked on an accounting system that tracks financial lifecycle of an organisation
- Exposure to some type of ERP system such as SAP/ Oracle accounting system methodology
- Finance and or Logistics as a BA
- BA must be able to navigate through ERP system and 3rd party system that provides solutions
Qualifications (Minimum):
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Banking and IT Standards and governance
- Testing practices and methodology
- Agile development life cycle
- Change Management
- Banking systems
- Credit Granting/Savings
- Collections Environment
- MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
- Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
Solid understanding of:
- Project Management
- Communication Skills and Conflict Management
Skills:
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- SAP
- Oracle
- ERP
- Finance
- Banking