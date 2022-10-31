Business Analyst: ERP – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 31, 2022

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for Senior Business Analyst with experience in working with ERP systems such as SAP / Oracle as well as in a Finance systems / Finance environment.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
  • Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems
  • Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
  • Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution
  • Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience:

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Basic project management experience
  • Worked on an accounting system that tracks financial lifecycle of an organisation
  • Exposure to some type of ERP system such as SAP/ Oracle accounting system methodology
  • Finance and or Logistics as a BA
  • BA must be able to navigate through ERP system and 3rd party system that provides solutions

Qualifications (Minimum):

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking and IT Standards and governance
  • Testing practices and methodology
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Change Management
  • Banking systems
  • Credit Granting/Savings
  • Collections Environment
  • MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
  • Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio

Solid understanding of:

  • Project Management
  • Communication Skills and Conflict Management

Skills:

  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

