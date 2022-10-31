Business Analyst: ERP

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for Senior Business Analyst with experience in working with ERP systems such as SAP / Oracle as well as in a Finance systems / Finance environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems

Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution

Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience:

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Worked on an accounting system that tracks financial lifecycle of an organisation

Exposure to some type of ERP system such as SAP/ Oracle accounting system methodology

Finance and or Logistics as a BA

BA must be able to navigate through ERP system and 3rd party system that provides solutions

Qualifications (Minimum):

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Banking and IT Standards and governance

Testing practices and methodology

Agile development life cycle

Change Management

Banking systems

Credit Granting/Savings

Collections Environment

MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio

Solid understanding of:

Project Management

Communication Skills and Conflict Management

Skills:

Strategic Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

