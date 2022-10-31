Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 31, 2022

GoldenRule requires a Senior Business Analyst to assist with an exciting project.

Required Skills:

  • Excellent research and analytic skills

  • Knowledge of data modelling techniques

  • Working knowledge of relevant business management principles

  • Proficient with waterfall and agile delivery methodologies

  • Excellent attention to detail

  • Ability to turn complex concepts into simple language

  • People skills, with the ability to engage diplomatically with stakeholders and communicate changes that may not be aligned with the original expectations

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

  • Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

  • Gather, validate and document business requirements.

  • Analyse commercial data such as budgets, sales results and forecasts.

  • Model business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements.

  • Identify issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts.

  • Create functional specifications for solutions.

  • Estimate costs and identifying business savings.

  • Work with the change team to document system scenarios and identify roles Impacted to help develop a change management/training plan.

  • Simplify information and deciphering technical jargon so it is easily understood by the whole team.

  • Implementing and testing of solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.