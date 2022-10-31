Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a Business Analyst with a minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience.

3-year degree in IT / Business / Engineering

minimum of 3 – 5 years Business Analysis

Financial Services experience (Fintech)

Business Lending experience

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Performing requirements analysis.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Managing competing resources and priorities.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Product BA

Takes ownership

Works in an unstructured environment

Not micro-managed

Comfortable to work under pressure

Work on a new product

Be proactive and set-up meetings etc.

Personality is key – outgoing and extravert

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

