Cargo tracking installed base on upward trajectory

The number of active tracking devices deployed for cargo loading units including trailers, intermodal containers, rail freight wagons, air cargo containers, cargo boxes and pallets reached 11,1-million worldwide in 2021.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24,4%, this number is expected to reach 33,1-million by 2026, according to Berg Insight’s new market report covering the trailer and cargo container tracking market.

In terms of installed units, trailer telematics is today the most developed market, followed by tracking devices for general cargo applications and intermodal containers. The total market value for trailer and cargo container tracking solutions reached an estimated €1,5-billion in 2021. Growing at a CAGR of 14,1%, the total market size is forecasted to reach €2,9-billion in 2026.

Berg Insight ranks ORBCOMM as the largest provider of cargo tracking solutions, having a significant installed base of both trailers and containers. The company’s total installed base reached more than 828 000 units at the end of 2021. The second largest player, SkyBitz, has an installed base of 685,000 tracking units, primarily on trailers. Additional leading providers of trailer telematics solutions are Spireon (now owned by Solera), Samsara, CalAmp, Powerfleet, Phillips Connect (the telematics division of Phillips Industries), Idem Telematics and Schmitz Cargobull. The container tracking market is dominated by Maersk, which has equipped its entire fleet of 385,000 reefer containers with tracking devices. Other major players in the segment are Envotech, ZillionSource, Globe Tracker, Traxens and MECOMO. Leading telematics players in the rail industry are Nexxiot, Amsted Rail, Siemens, SAVVY, DOT Telematik and Cognid Telematik. Nexxiot is very successful in the segment, working on large-scale projects in Europe. Sensitech (part of Carrier), DeltaTrak, Tive, Roambee and Controlant are the largest providers of cargo tracking devices, each with hundreds of thousands of devices in use. These players offer tracking devices that can be used on all modes of transport, including air freight.

“There is an ongoing trend in the transport industry to invest in new digital solutions that increase visibility and security in the supply chain”, says Martin Backman, senior analyst at Berg Insight.

Major container and rail freight wagon fleet owners have in the past few years taken a big step towards full-scale deployment of tracking solutions. Leading trailer OEMs in both Europe and North America have at the same time partnered with specialist tracking vendors to include telematics as standard on new trailers.

“While the market is indeed growing rapidly, there is much room left for additional growth during the next five years,” Backman adds.

There are about 50-million intermodal containers, trailers, rail freight wagons and ULDs in use worldwide. Less than 15% of these are today equipped with tracking technology.

In addition, there are billions of individual cargo boxes, packages and pallets that can benefit from real-time tracking solutions. “Recent advancements in IoT communications technology, energy harvesting, sensor technology and monitoring software are expected to accelerate adoption of tracking solutions in the next few years,” says Backman.