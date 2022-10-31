Data Analyst

Seeking qualified individual with experience in dealing with large data to take up awesome role within top corporate company on one year contract to start NOW.

Be responsible for performing:

Comparisons on billing data to ensure all updates are correctly processed and interfaced

Ensuring discrepancies are investigated and corrected

Testing of system changes that are made

Ad hoc revenue quality assurance projects and reporting

Minimum requirements:

B.Sc IT / B.Com Informatics or similar completed degree

3-5years experience in data analytics working with large data

MS Access

SQL

Desired Skills:

Data analyst

BI Analyst

Data analytics

About The Employer:

Top rated employer in the telecoms industry that proudly boasts a high-performance culture and definite long term growth and reward

Learn more/Apply for this position