Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Oct 31, 2022

Seeking qualified individual with experience in dealing with large data to take up awesome role within top corporate company.

Be responsible for performing:

  • Comparisons on billing data to ensure all updates are correctly processed and interfaced
  • Ensuring discrepancies are investigated and corrected
  • Testing of system changes that are made
  • Ad hoc revenue quality assurance projects and reporting

Minimum requirements:

  • B.Sc IT / B.Com Informatics or similar completed degree
  • 3-5years experience in data analytics working with large data
  • MS Access
  • SQL

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis
  • Analytics

About The Employer:

Top rated employer in the telecoms industry that proudly boasts a high-performance culture and definite long term growth and reward

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident fund

