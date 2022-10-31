Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Seeking qualified individual with experience in dealing with large data to take up awesome role within top corporate company.
Be responsible for performing:
- Comparisons on billing data to ensure all updates are correctly processed and interfaced
- Ensuring discrepancies are investigated and corrected
- Testing of system changes that are made
- Ad hoc revenue quality assurance projects and reporting
Minimum requirements:
- B.Sc IT / B.Com Informatics or similar completed degree
- 3-5years experience in data analytics working with large data
- MS Access
- SQL
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
- Analytics
About The Employer:
Top rated employer in the telecoms industry that proudly boasts a high-performance culture and definite long term growth and reward
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund