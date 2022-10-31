Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Oct 31, 2022

Seeking qualified individual with experience in dealing with large data to take up awesome role within top corporate company on one year contract to start NOW.

Be responsible for performing:

  • Comparisons on billing data to ensure all updates are correctly processed and interfaced
  • Ensuring discrepancies are investigated and corrected
  • Testing of system changes that are made
  • Ad hoc revenue quality assurance projects and reporting

Minimum requirements:

  • B.Sc IT / B.Com Informatics or similar completed degree
  • 3-5years experience in data analytics working with large data
  • MS Access
  • SQL

Desired Skills:

  • Data analyst
  • BI Analyst
  • Data analytics

About The Employer:

Top rated employer in the telecoms industry that proudly boasts a high-performance culture and definite long term growth and reward

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.