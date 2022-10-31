Data Quality Solutions Architect

Solution architecture integrates solution building blocks that need to come together and function across architecture domains to satisfy and/or exceed user needs and stakeholder requirements.

Since the solution architecture is guided by the enterprise architecture, enough detail in “Fit-for-purpose” viewpoints, will be developed just-in-time for the demand and project lifecycle stage to integrate with client enterprise architecture. The level of detail that is within scope will be determined by the Architecture Assessment and SA Work Plan.

Solutions Architecture guides Systems Architecture. Systems Architecture operates at a detailed level and is focused on a specific system, application, or subsystem and addressing various types of infrastructures leveraged by software components

The scope will include but will not be limited to

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

BIZBOK

Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Education and experience:

– A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR

– Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

– Specific work experience on Data Management technologies is a must have.

– A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

– A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage

Additional requirements

– Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).

– Thought leadership.

– Stakeholder management.

– Risk management.

– Problem-solving skills.

– Facilitation skills

– Negotiation skills

