DevOps Engineer – G1625 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

DevOps Engineer

Operating Systems: Having worked on Linux, CRON and Unix Filesystems

Languages: Some Scripting in Batch and Shell

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (Bamboo, GitHub Actions or Jenkins or similar)

Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE

Infrastructure as Code: Having automated using Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation

Security: Understanding the Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Monitoring: AppDynamics or Dynatrace

Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk

Webserver: (JBoss or WebSphere or Apache)

Containers: Having worked with containerization



Desired Skills:

Linux

AWS

Azure

