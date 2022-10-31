DevOps Engineer – G1625

Contract Ends December 2025
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- DevOps Engineer
Operating Systems: Having worked on Linux, CRON and Unix Filesystems
Languages: Some Scripting in Batch and Shell
CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (Bamboo, GitHub Actions or Jenkins or similar)
Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE
Infrastructure as Code: Having automated using Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation
Security: Understanding the Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Monitoring: AppDynamics or Dynatrace
Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk
Webserver: (JBoss or WebSphere or Apache)
Containers: Having worked with containerization
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- AWS
- Azure