DevOps IT-SCM – R0268 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- DevOps IT-SCM
- IT-SCM (Service Continuity Management)
- BMC (Business Continuity Management)
- ITIL Processes
- ISO 22301
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Fluent in English – including Business reading and writing
- German Speaking – advantage (not a pre-requisite)
- Information Technology Qualification
- Agile Project Management Understanding
- IT Infrastructure technologies: Data Centres, Networks, Servers, Storage, Platform, Middleware
- Cloud Technologies: AWS, Azure
- ITSM (IT Service Management)
- IT Operations Frameworks
- ITIL (IT Infrastructure Library)
- IT Infrastructure Operations
- IT Process Steering
- IT Process Governance
- Project Management
- DevOps
- Agile
- ServiceNow experience
Desired Skills:
