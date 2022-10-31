Front-End Developer

If you are looking to utilise your experience in modern front-end technologies to help shape the direction of our product, this might be the role for you. You will work closely with experienced developers building the back-end in C# .Net Core. Learning and growing is one of our company values and you will have lots of opportunities to learn from senior team members as well as sharing your experience and knowledge with juniors.

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities:

Implement our product’s User Interface from UX Design Specifications.

Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the Platform.

Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.

Contribute to unit, integration, and performance tests.

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

Experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.

Proficient in TypeScript (preferred) andor JavaScript.

Ability to make use of current user interface design patterns.

Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.

Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs.

Experience in C#, the .Net Framework andor .Net Core is advantageous.

The candidate will also need to have the following attributes: Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.

Excellent communication skills.

A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.

The ability to manage and motivate self and others.

Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.

Thrive in an agile environment and be adaptable.

Desired Skills:

Front-end Development

