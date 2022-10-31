Full Stack Web Developer at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 31, 2022

Main Purpose:
The call is for an experienced Senior C# / Angular / React / Python Developer to join our Team and take responsibility for delivering within a High-Performance team where you will be Developing and Supporting mission critical financing digital applications (web based as well as mobile going forward).

As a Senior Full Stack Developer, you will champion software quality and the technical vision for the team and our business, work on large-scale projects and help junior and mid developers grow in their roles: Comfortable and willing to work with a mix of front and backend technologiesStrong in Angular, React ,Python and C#. Comfortable with Docker and containerization.

Experience with AWS, Azure, MSSQLGood understanding of web performanceExperience with debugging and problem-solving complex applications and scenariosBe AGILE and can pivot fast.

Accountabilities:

  • Deliver software solutions to time, budget, and quality.
  • Be enthusiastic about building full stack solutions that are resilient, secure, and scalable to function in an intensive business environment.
  • Drive and improve the development process.
  • Partner with SMEs, users and tech leads to craft and engineer the best solutions.
  • Be involved in all aspects of the SDLC and help to improve it.
  • Ensure best practices are adhered to with a passion for clean, maintainable code regardless of technology.
  • The ideal candidate will have a background in delivering low latency, concurrent and fault tolerant software. They will have demonstrated the ability to make architectural decisions, understand business processes to deliver the cleanest solutions.

Skills / Experience Required:

  • Minimum qualifications: Grade 12, C+, Java, Phython, Angular, Cloud AWS & Azure experience, Java Script, SQL, Security integration (certifications)
  • Minimum experience: 5 years full stack development within a financing environment.
  • Experience with multi-tier transactional architecture and design.
  • Experience in enterprise software development in Java and web development stacks (Angular, React, C#, Python).
  • Experience using Agile methodologies, including participating in sprints.
  • Enjoys a fast-paced, high-intensity environment.
  • Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills.
  • Enthusiastic about software unit and application testing.
  • Demonstrated ability to be an initiative-taker and learn quickly.
  • Strong people skillsAbility to present and convey ideas.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Development
  • C+
  • C#
  • Java
  • Python
  • Angular
  • Cloud AWS
  • Azure
  • React

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.