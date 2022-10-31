Full Stack Web Developer at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Main Purpose:
The call is for an experienced Senior C# / Angular / React / Python Developer to join our Team and take responsibility for delivering within a High-Performance team where you will be Developing and Supporting mission critical financing digital applications (web based as well as mobile going forward).
As a Senior Full Stack Developer, you will champion software quality and the technical vision for the team and our business, work on large-scale projects and help junior and mid developers grow in their roles: Comfortable and willing to work with a mix of front and backend technologiesStrong in Angular, React ,Python and C#. Comfortable with Docker and containerization.
Experience with AWS, Azure, MSSQLGood understanding of web performanceExperience with debugging and problem-solving complex applications and scenariosBe AGILE and can pivot fast.
Accountabilities:
- Deliver software solutions to time, budget, and quality.
- Be enthusiastic about building full stack solutions that are resilient, secure, and scalable to function in an intensive business environment.
- Drive and improve the development process.
- Partner with SMEs, users and tech leads to craft and engineer the best solutions.
- Be involved in all aspects of the SDLC and help to improve it.
- Ensure best practices are adhered to with a passion for clean, maintainable code regardless of technology.
- The ideal candidate will have a background in delivering low latency, concurrent and fault tolerant software. They will have demonstrated the ability to make architectural decisions, understand business processes to deliver the cleanest solutions.
Skills / Experience Required:
- Minimum qualifications: Grade 12, C+, Java, Phython, Angular, Cloud AWS & Azure experience, Java Script, SQL, Security integration (certifications)
- Minimum experience: 5 years full stack development within a financing environment.
- Experience with multi-tier transactional architecture and design.
- Experience in enterprise software development in Java and web development stacks (Angular, React, C#, Python).
- Experience using Agile methodologies, including participating in sprints.
- Enjoys a fast-paced, high-intensity environment.
- Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills.
- Enthusiastic about software unit and application testing.
- Demonstrated ability to be an initiative-taker and learn quickly.
- Strong people skillsAbility to present and convey ideas.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Development
- C+
- C#
- Java
- Python
- Angular
- Cloud AWS
- Azure
- React
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate