Full Stack Web Developer at SA Taxi Development Finance

Main Purpose:

The call is for an experienced Senior C# / Angular / React / Python Developer to join our Team and take responsibility for delivering within a High-Performance team where you will be Developing and Supporting mission critical financing digital applications (web based as well as mobile going forward).

As a Senior Full Stack Developer, you will champion software quality and the technical vision for the team and our business, work on large-scale projects and help junior and mid developers grow in their roles: Comfortable and willing to work with a mix of front and backend technologiesStrong in Angular, React ,Python and C#. Comfortable with Docker and containerization.

Experience with AWS, Azure, MSSQLGood understanding of web performanceExperience with debugging and problem-solving complex applications and scenariosBe AGILE and can pivot fast.

Accountabilities:

Deliver software solutions to time, budget, and quality.

Be enthusiastic about building full stack solutions that are resilient, secure, and scalable to function in an intensive business environment.

Drive and improve the development process.

Partner with SMEs, users and tech leads to craft and engineer the best solutions.

Be involved in all aspects of the SDLC and help to improve it.

Ensure best practices are adhered to with a passion for clean, maintainable code regardless of technology.

The ideal candidate will have a background in delivering low latency, concurrent and fault tolerant software. They will have demonstrated the ability to make architectural decisions, understand business processes to deliver the cleanest solutions.

Skills / Experience Required:

Minimum qualifications: Grade 12, C+, Java, Phython, Angular, Cloud AWS & Azure experience, Java Script, SQL, Security integration (certifications)

Minimum experience: 5 years full stack development within a financing environment.

Experience with multi-tier transactional architecture and design.

Experience in enterprise software development in Java and web development stacks (Angular, React, C#, Python).

Experience using Agile methodologies, including participating in sprints.

Enjoys a fast-paced, high-intensity environment.

Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills.

Enthusiastic about software unit and application testing.

Demonstrated ability to be an initiative-taker and learn quickly.

Strong people skillsAbility to present and convey ideas.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

C+

C#

Java

Python

Angular

Cloud AWS

Azure

React

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position