Integration Developer (E-Commerce) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Parvana
Responsibilities:
- Working against a daily Kanban where integration tasks are distributed.
- Planning, executing and managing the integration of new applications into the existing system throughout the enterprise.
Skills / Experience:
- Excellent analytical and research skills.
- Must also be in touch with the current technologies.
- Application Automation Skills:
- Application integration, APIs, and Web Services.
- Experience with application integration platforms (Apigee, MuleSoft, etc.).
- Network communications, Load Balancers and Security.
- Linux sysadmin knowledge and scripting skills (Bash, python, etc.).
- Java / JEE, .Net Programming and frameworks.
- Architectures & protocols such as REST, XML, FTP, WSDL and SOAP.
- Secure transmissions, digital certification.
- Data architecture and application architecture.
- Oracle knowledge particularly database server expertise.
- DevOps Deployment Automation Skills:
- GitHub | Python / Ansible | Infrastructure as code (Terraform).
- Cloud services and cloud infrastructure experience (preferably on AWS).
- Advanced AWS security and networking e.g., Direct Connect and F5.
- CI/CD tools (CloudBees, Jenkins, Nexus).
- Oracle dB knowledge, including tools such as Liquibase.
- Software development experience (language agnostic, although Java background is useful).
- Linux sysadmin knowledge and scripting skills (Bash, Python, etc.).
Desired Skills:
- Integration
- APIs
- Configuration