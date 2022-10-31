IT Service Delivery Manager at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our client is a global Fintech company that believes wealth’s potential is limitless, but legacy technology is a restriction. You will have the opportunity to be part of a global team working to build a new foundation with the purpose to unify and modernise a fragmented industry.

Role Responsibilities:

Responsible for the overall service delivery and relationship with client/s.

Promoting a service of excellence by ensuring client expectations on KPI reporting, meeting actions and availability are met.

Reporting all client issues, problems and feedback to the Head of Service Delivery.

Oversight and control of defect management.

Performing gateway management.

Main escalation point

Responsible for client governance, by being present at all key forums.

Responsible for commercial oversight, by understanding milestones.

Setting realistic expectations with clients

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience in a similar role

Strong understanding of the platform, infrastructure, operational processes and support functions.

Accessible at all times to ensure timely resolution of queries, quick response to requests, and escalation of priority items.

Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.

Experience in the following:

Operational and senior stakeholder relationship building



Service management or client relationship background



Service monitoring and reporting



Facilitation and negotiation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Solid problem solving skills

Investment operations experience

Advantageous – able to understand and talk to technology

Desired Skills:

IT Service Delivery Manager

Service Delivery

Financial Services

