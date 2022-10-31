IT Systems Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Business Process Outsourcer seeks a strong technical IT Systems Administrator who is a fast and adaptable “Jack of all trades” who enjoys a variety of IT challenges using many different tools on both Windows and Linux. Joining its Operational and Infrastructure team directly supporting the Call Centre, you will help setup, maintain and support servers including drive arrays, monitor third party SIP trunks to company serve levels while proactively maintaining and developing all Linux infrastructure technology to maintain a 24x7x365 uptime service. The ideal candidate needs 3+ years’ Linux and Asterisk experience, solid experience in OS scripting and some basic script programming with any of PowerShell, bash shell, C#, JavaScript, ahk etc. and have a good understanding of TCP/IP networks, VoIP applications (Asterisk, FreePBX, Queuemetrics etc.), WSUS 3.0, Microsoft Exchange, WAN, LAN, TCP/IP & LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP).

DUTIES:

Network Servers –

Setup, maintenance and support of servers including drive arrays.

Ensure that database, data and voice backups are performed in accordance with our backup strategy and schedule.

Setup of new Active Directory users on the network.

Setup of new user email accounts.

Create operating system images and clones.

General –

Installation and maintenance of Linux and Asterisk including basic database configuration on both Windows and Linux.

Configuration and support of FreePBX.

Configuration and support of Queuemetrics.

Monitor third party SIP trunks to company service levels.

Liaise with all 3rd party Service providers for all line problems including new installations and upgrades.

Monitor predictive dialler health and performance logs including monitoring drive capacity.

Administration of e-mail firewall (releasing of work-related email as needed).

Compile monthly internet usage reports.

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups

Support on Microsoft Windows Platforms i.e., Windows, Windows Server & MS Office.

Active Directory Server Administration User accounts, groups and computers, group policy management. Security, share and storage management.

Experience with virtualization.

WSUS 3.0 deployment & administration.

Anti-Virus deployment & administration.

Administer Microsoft Exchange.

Solve business problems alone and as part of the team by applying good reasoning and logic.

Support the deployment of new IT systems and infrastructure.

Diagnose problems using a logical approach and understanding of the underlying systems.

Work individually or as part of a team on small to medium-sized projects to solve operational business requirements.

Basic Tech Support including maintaining, managing and repairing of IT systems.

Network configuration.

Linux command line.

Proactively maintain and develop all Linux infrastructure technology to maintain a 24x7x365 uptime service.

Engineering of systems administration-related solutions for various project and operational needs.

Maintain best practices on managing systems and services across all environments.

Fault finding, analysis and of logging information for reporting of performance exceptions.

Proactively monitoring system performance and capacity planning.

Manage, coordinate, and implement software upgrades, patches, hot fixes on servers, workstations, and network hardware.

Create and modify scripts or applications to perform tasks.

Provide input on ways to improve the stability, security, efficiency, and scalability of the environment.

Collaborate with other teams and team members to develop automation strategies and deployment processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

A strong understanding of Linux and Asterisk is essential – 3 Years+ experience.

Good understanding and use of Asterisk dial plans, configuration files and logs.

Solid experience in OS scripting and some basic script programming with any of PowerShell, bash shell, C#, JavaScript, ahk etc.

Good understanding of TCP/IP networks, tools and protocols as well as the ability to configure and troubleshoot.

Active Directory Server Administration User accounts, groups and computers, group policy management. Security, share and storage management.

Experience with virtualization.

WSUS 3.0 deployment & administration.

Anti-Virus deployment & administration.

Administer Microsoft Exchange.

Experience in LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP).

Experience with VoIP applications (Asterisk, FreePBX, Queuemetrics etc.).

Exposure to one or more VoIP and IP Telephony technologies: SIP, DNS, RTP, IP-PBX, IP devices.

Experience with WAN / LAN / system monitoring tools (Nagios, Zabbix etc.).

Experience in PowerShell Scripting, basic JavaScript/VBScript Scripting, batch files.

Network diagnostic skills.

A general interest in scripting and automating.

ATTRIBUTES:

A strong sense of responsibility and ownership and a solid work ethic – this is very important!

Accurate and precise approach with a strong sense of attention to detail.

The ability to work independently and as part of a team.

A willingness to proactively learn about the existing business and systems enabling participation in the improvement and further development of these systems.

A willingness to keep learning and staying updated on modern IT environments, techniques and trends.

Very good verbal and written communication skills with the ability to adapt to communicating with senior technical team, management and non-technical call centre agents.

Very good problem-solving skills and an aptitude for applying critical reasoning and logic to solve challenging business problems.

Very logical with good understanding of basic Mathematics and Statistics.

Organised and task driven with a need to complete tasks well.

