Java Developer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Adhering to defined software development lifecycle and best practices.

Configuring and developing full stack applications that meet business requirements.

Building web services to integrate systems.

Generating test data to ensure developed software works according to requirements.

Adhering to non-functional requirements during software development.

Preparing and producing release documents for software migration to production.

Supporting and maintaining developed applications and services.

Collaborating with teams across the SDLC, from requirements analysis, through to implementation in a self-managed team environment.

Identifying potential risks/issues and giving input into the risk plan.

Investigating and resolving root causes of incidents and problems.

Providing support to the software development and project management teams.

Participating in technical issue resolution meetings.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3+ years development experience across the SDLC.

Solid experience in J2EE.

Experience with the following:

Object oriented Development (OOD) | Behavioural Driven Development.



SQL | Front End frameworks (ReactJS) | HTML | CSS3 | JavaScript.



JUnit | Apache Maven | Spring Boot | Spring Framework | Hibernate.



JSON | XML | REST | SOAP.

Experience with Agile methodology and tools like Kanban and Scrum.

Experience with the following would be advantageous:

Atlassian Suite of products (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo, etc.).



Kubernetes and Docker.

Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry would be an added advantage.

