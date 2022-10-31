Junior Project Manager at VBKOM

Construction and mining related projects experience the candidates will ensure maximum operational efficiency by working closely with team leaders to build, evaluate and optimize projects.
RESPONSIBILITIES :
The successful applicant will be required:
- To have a technical background
- To have an Impeccable communication, writing and grammar skills
- To have a strong administrative and organising capability
- To be a self-starter with “I can-do attitude”, able to operate independently.
- To be presentable and uphold a professional demeanour
- To be able to plan and communicate deliverables, timelines and responsibilities and ensure on-time delivery
- To be supportive and collaborative, be very people-positive orientated
- Create and execute project work plans and revise/optimise to meet changing project needs and requirements on a weekly basis.
- Assign individual responsibilities to project team members, contractors and other stakeholders.
- Develop and implement a detailed schedule for the area of responsibility, as well as establish contractual baselines to support the project master baseline.
- Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.
- Supervise day-to-day operational aspects of the area of responsibility.
- Track and report progress as per project requirements on a weekly basis.
- Ensure proper document management is deployed in accordance with project and client standards.
- Pro-actively identify, understand, and take action to mitigate and manage risks that can impact the project or area of responsibility.
- Effectively apply project process methodology and enforce project standards
Reporting lines & safety requirements:
- Direct reporting line into the Construction Project Manager for the construction project site
- Safety, health and quality adherence in line with the client’s requirements, MHSA and OHS Act
- Onboarding, medical- and induction as per the client’s requirements
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications:
- Project Management NQF5 – National Diploma/ A bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Construction Management, Structural/Civil Engineering.
- Advantageous: Registration with SACPCMP as a PrCPM or PMP® Certification.
Location: 4 days on-site (Surrounding areas of Kathu) / 1 days off-site Kathu, Northern cape
Living the SSM values
- All work and conduct must reflect the spirit of value creation and integrity, in line with SSM values
Should you wish to apply, please use the career junction portal, . Only successful candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Construction
- Mining