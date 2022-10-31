K2.NET SharePoint Consultant (Intermediate and Senior) at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

One of our top consulting groups are seeking a K2 SharePoint Developer Consultant (Intermediate and Senior) to join their growing team.
You will be involved in the Full Development Life Cycle and based on different exciting projects. This role does not require an extroverted personality but does require people who can talk with confidence about technology and technical solutions usually with Senior Managers and often with Directors.
Education:
- BSc/ Diploma in IT
- Most recent, updated K2 Certification
Experience:
- Candidates should have at least 3 years’ experience in K2
- Good general knowledge of Software Engineering using Microsoft tools
- At least some knowledge of Hardware/Infrastructure pertaining to that software delivery
- Core skills within C# and SQL Server
- Good knowledge of SharePoint / MOSS – current requirements do include a large amount of SharePoint work
- Good general knowledge of Windows Server environments
- Previous consulting experience useful but not essential
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma