K2.NET SharePoint Consultant (Intermediate and Senior) at RecruiTech

One of our top consulting groups are seeking a K2 SharePoint Developer Consultant (Intermediate and Senior) to join their growing team.

You will be involved in the Full Development Life Cycle and based on different exciting projects. This role does not require an extroverted personality but does require people who can talk with confidence about technology and technical solutions usually with Senior Managers and often with Directors.

Education:

BSc/ Diploma in IT

Most recent, updated K2 Certification

Experience:

Candidates should have at least 3 years’ experience in K2

Good general knowledge of Software Engineering using Microsoft tools

At least some knowledge of Hardware/Infrastructure pertaining to that software delivery

Core skills within C# and SQL Server

Good knowledge of SharePoint / MOSS – current requirements do include a large amount of SharePoint work

Good general knowledge of Windows Server environments

Previous consulting experience useful but not essential

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

