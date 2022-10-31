Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Mtubatuba

Oct 31, 2022

DUR001690 PROJECTS MANAGER – Mtubatuba, Zululand

Purpose of the job:
Be responsible for the provision of project management services.

Required Qualifications
BSc/BTech in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering
Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience at a management level in a manufacturing environment
  • Project management experience in a heavy industrial environment
  • Experience in power plant, sugar production, and packaging environments
  • Ability to perform detailed engineering design work
  • Ability to ensure compliance too applicable legislation and engineering standards
  • Knowledge and experience working with LEAN manufacturing best practices
  • Ability to collaborate and deliver technical solutions for persistent factory issues
  • Ability to compile quality project budgets, technical specifications, and project plans
  • High levels of computer proficiency

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Communication Skills both verbal and written
  • Management and leadership skills
  • Deadline driven
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Decision-making skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Team player with a customer service mindset

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Manufacturing
  • BSc Mechnical Engineering
  • BSc Electrical Engineering
  • Management experience

