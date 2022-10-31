Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Mtubatuba

DUR001690 PROJECTS MANAGER – Mtubatuba, Zululand
Purpose of the job:
Be responsible for the provision of project management services.
Required Qualifications
BSc/BTech in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Minimum of 5 years of experience at a management level in a manufacturing environment
- Project management experience in a heavy industrial environment
- Experience in power plant, sugar production, and packaging environments
- Ability to perform detailed engineering design work
- Ability to ensure compliance too applicable legislation and engineering standards
- Knowledge and experience working with LEAN manufacturing best practices
- Ability to collaborate and deliver technical solutions for persistent factory issues
- Ability to compile quality project budgets, technical specifications, and project plans
- High levels of computer proficiency
Behavioural Competencies:
- Communication Skills both verbal and written
- Management and leadership skills
- Deadline driven
- Ability to work under pressure
- Decision-making skills
- Attention to detail
- Team player with a customer service mindset
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Manufacturing
- BSc Mechnical Engineering
- BSc Electrical Engineering
- Management experience