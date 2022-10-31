Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Mtubatuba

DUR001690 PROJECTS MANAGER – Mtubatuba, Zululand

Purpose of the job:

Be responsible for the provision of project management services.



Required Qualifications

BSc/BTech in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Minimum of 5 years of experience at a management level in a manufacturing environment

Project management experience in a heavy industrial environment

Experience in power plant, sugar production, and packaging environments

Ability to perform detailed engineering design work

Ability to ensure compliance too applicable legislation and engineering standards

Knowledge and experience working with LEAN manufacturing best practices

Ability to collaborate and deliver technical solutions for persistent factory issues

Ability to compile quality project budgets, technical specifications, and project plans

High levels of computer proficiency

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication Skills both verbal and written

Management and leadership skills

Deadline driven

Ability to work under pressure

Decision-making skills

Attention to detail

Team player with a customer service mindset

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Manufacturing

BSc Mechnical Engineering

BSc Electrical Engineering

Management experience

