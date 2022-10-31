SAP BI/BW Consultant – R0584 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- SAP BI/BW Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Development documentation
- Analyze and solve End-user authorization issues
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understand the relevant Aftersales business processes: Logistics, Sales
- SAP Analytics Cloud
- Eclipse
- SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential
- CDS modelling skills beneficial
- SAP BW4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial
- SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential
- SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential
- Responsibility for the coordination of the technical implementation.
- Modules – SAP BW SAP BO
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- AWS
- Azure