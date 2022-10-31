SAP BI/BW Consultant – R0584

Oct 31, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • SAP BI/BW Consultant

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Development documentation
  • Analyze and solve End-user authorization issues
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Understand the relevant Aftersales business processes: Logistics, Sales
  • SAP Analytics Cloud
  • Eclipse
  • SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential
  • CDS modelling skills beneficial
  • SAP BW4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial
  • SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential
  • SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential
  • Responsibility for the coordination of the technical implementation.
  • Modules – SAP BW SAP BO

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • AWS
  • Azure

