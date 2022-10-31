Senior BI Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
- BTech OR Bachelor’s degree, preferably in IT, Informatics Computer Science or similar
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate in:
- Business Intelligence Development
- Business Intelligence Reporting
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert in
- Data Management & Analytics
- Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer
Work Experience
- 5+ years’ experience in a BI / Data Warehouse design & development role
- Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modelling) and data mining
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Must be able to gather own requirements from stakeholders, design, and implement solutions based on given requirements in an existing project
Technical Competencies & Experience:
Familiarity with BI Technologies:
- Power BI
- Desktop & Online
- DAX
- Microsoft SQL
- T-SQL
- SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)
- Microsoft BI Stack
- Storage Blob
- Azure Synapse
- Azure Analysis Service
- Azure SQL
- Azure Data Factory
- Integration Runtime
- Understanding of ERP, CRM and other business applications / business processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development