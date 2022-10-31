Senior BI Developer – Gauteng Waterkloof Glen

Oct 31, 2022

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

  • BTech OR Bachelor’s degree, preferably in IT, Informatics Computer Science or similar
  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate in:
  • Business Intelligence Development
  • Business Intelligence Reporting
  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert in
  • Data Management & Analytics
  • Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer

Work Experience

  • 5+ years’ experience in a BI / Data Warehouse design & development role
  • Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modelling) and data mining
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
  • Must be able to gather own requirements from stakeholders, design, and implement solutions based on given requirements in an existing project

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Familiarity with BI Technologies:

  • Power BI
  • Desktop & Online
  • DAX
  • Microsoft SQL
  • T-SQL
  • SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
  • SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
  • SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)
  • Microsoft BI Stack
  • Storage Blob
  • Azure Synapse
  • Azure Analysis Service
  • Azure SQL
  • Azure Data Factory
  • Integration Runtime
  • Understanding of ERP, CRM and other business applications / business processes

Desired Skills:

  • Data Warehouse design
  • dimensional modelling
  • database management systems
  • OLAP
  • ETL
  • Power BI
  • DAX
  • T-SQL
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • Microsoft BI Stack
  • Azure Synapse
  • Azure Analysis Service
  • Azure SQL
  • Azure Data Factory
  • Integration Runtime

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

