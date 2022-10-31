Senior Oracle Developer (OHI) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 31, 2022

Our Company is a leading financial services organization that understands the value of knowledge and its power to change realities when set in action. Currently we’re in search for a Senior Oracle Developer with with Oracle Health Insurance(OHI).
Qualifications/requirements:

  • 5 years experience in Oracle Health Insurance (OHI)
  • 10 years experience in IT
  • Past/present leadership experience, teams lead size(5-15 people)
  • Preferably Gauteng or Cape Town based
  • As an alternative to these experience with Oracle Health Insurance technologies – the following may also work – (HealthEdge, QNext and Facets)
  • Experience in the financial services industry can be beneficial
  • BSC / BTech qualifications will be beneficial
  • Analysis / Design / Architectural background beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • OHI
  • Oracle developer

