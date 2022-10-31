Senior Oracle Developer (OHI) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Company is a leading financial services organization that understands the value of knowledge and its power to change realities when set in action. Currently we’re in search for a Senior Oracle Developer with with Oracle Health Insurance(OHI).

Qualifications/requirements:

5 years experience in Oracle Health Insurance (OHI)

10 years experience in IT

Past/present leadership experience, teams lead size(5-15 people)

Preferably Gauteng or Cape Town based

As an alternative to these experience with Oracle Health Insurance technologies – the following may also work – (HealthEdge, QNext and Facets)

Experience in the financial services industry can be beneficial

BSC / BTech qualifications will be beneficial

Analysis / Design / Architectural background beneficial

Desired Skills:

Oracle

OHI

Oracle developer

