Senior Oracle Developer (OHI)

Our Company is a leading financial services organization that understands the value of knowledge and its power to change realities when set in action. Currently we’re in search for a Senior Oracle Developer with with Oracle Health Insurance(OHI).
Qualifications/requirements:
- 5 years experience in Oracle Health Insurance (OHI)
- 10 years experience in IT
- Past/present leadership experience, teams lead size(5-15 people)
- Preferably Gauteng or Cape Town based
- As an alternative to these experience with Oracle Health Insurance technologies – the following may also work – (HealthEdge, QNext and Facets)
- Experience in the financial services industry can be beneficial
- BSC / BTech qualifications will be beneficial
- Analysis / Design / Architectural background beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- OHI
- Oracle developer