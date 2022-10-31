Senior Solution Architect

Oct 31, 2022

Job & Company description

Being an IT source specialist within the IT sector my clients are always on the lookout for exceptionally talented Solutions Architect


Job skills & Description

  • People with Oracle Health Insurance experience (5 years or more)
  • Experience in the Health Insurance industry (at least 3-5 years),
  • People who were part of Health Insurance product implementations / integrations / configurations
  • Good understanding of Health Insurance industry (3 years or more)
  • Oracle application experience will be beneficial
  • SDLC experience and background.
  • Product implementation experience may be beneficial. (Analyse, configure, build, deploy, support)
  • Insurance industry experience beneficial (5 years or more)
  • Experience in the financial services industry can be beneficial
  • BSC / BTech qualifications will be beneficial
  • Analysis / Design / Architectural background beneficial

if you would like to be considered , please apply directly .

Desired Skills:

  • sdlc
  • oracle
  • health

