Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Be part of an ever developing IT Field today
Job & Company description
Being an IT source specialist within the IT sector my clients are always on the lookout for exceptionally talented Solutions Architect
Job skills & Description
- People with Oracle Health Insurance experience (5 years or more)
- Experience in the Health Insurance industry (at least 3-5 years),
- People who were part of Health Insurance product implementations / integrations / configurations
- Good understanding of Health Insurance industry (3 years or more)
- Oracle application experience will be beneficial
- SDLC experience and background.
- Product implementation experience may be beneficial. (Analyse, configure, build, deploy, support)
- Insurance industry experience beneficial (5 years or more)
- Experience in the financial services industry can be beneficial
- BSC / BTech qualifications will be beneficial
- Analysis / Design / Architectural background beneficial
if you would like to be considered , please apply directly .
Desired Skills:
- sdlc
- oracle
- health