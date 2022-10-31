Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Be part of an ever developing IT Field today

Job & Company description

Being an IT source specialist within the IT sector my clients are always on the lookout for exceptionally talented Solutions Architect



Job skills & Description

People with Oracle Health Insurance experience (5 years or more)

Experience in the Health Insurance industry (at least 3-5 years),

People who were part of Health Insurance product implementations / integrations / configurations

Good understanding of Health Insurance industry (3 years or more)

Oracle application experience will be beneficial

SDLC experience and background.

Product implementation experience may be beneficial. (Analyse, configure, build, deploy, support)

Insurance industry experience beneficial (5 years or more)

Experience in the financial services industry can be beneficial

BSC / BTech qualifications will be beneficial

Analysis / Design / Architectural background beneficial

if you would like to be considered , please apply directly .

Desired Skills:

sdlc

oracle

health

Learn more/Apply for this position